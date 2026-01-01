Skip to main content

blockly > ToolboxItemNavigationPolicy

ToolboxItemNavigationPolicy class

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a toolbox item.

Signature:

export declare class ToolboxItemNavigationPolicy implements INavigationPolicy<IToolboxItem>

Implements: INavigationPolicy<IToolboxItem>

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

getFirstChild(current)

Returns the first child of the given toolbox item.

getNextSibling(current)

Returns the next sibling of the given toolbox item.

getParent(current)

Returns the parent of the given toolbox item.

getPreviousSibling(current)

Returns the previous sibling of the given toolbox item.

getRowId(current)

Returns the row ID of the given toolbox item.

isApplicable(current)

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

isNavigable(current)

Returns whether or not the given toolbox item can be navigated to.