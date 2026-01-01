blockly > ToolboxItemNavigationPolicy
ToolboxItemNavigationPolicy class
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a toolbox item.
Signature:
export declare class ToolboxItemNavigationPolicy implements INavigationPolicy<IToolboxItem>
Implements: INavigationPolicy<IToolboxItem>
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Returns the first child of the given toolbox item.
Returns the next sibling of the given toolbox item.
Returns the parent of the given toolbox item.
Returns the previous sibling of the given toolbox item.
Returns the row ID of the given toolbox item.
Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Returns whether or not the given toolbox item can be navigated to.