ToolboxItemNavigationPolicy class

getFirstChild(current) Returns the first child of the given toolbox item.

getNextSibling(current) Returns the next sibling of the given toolbox item.

getParent(current) Returns the parent of the given toolbox item.

getPreviousSibling(current) Returns the previous sibling of the given toolbox item.

getRowId(current) Returns the row ID of the given toolbox item.

isApplicable(current) Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.