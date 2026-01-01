ToolboxNavigator class

getInNode(node, bypassAdjustments) Returns the flyout's first item (if any) or next toolbox item when navigating in (right arrow) from a toolbox.

getNextNode(node, bypassAdjustments) Returns the flyout's first item (if any) or next toolbox item when navigating next (down arrow) from a toolbox.

getOutNode(node, bypassAdjustments) Returns the flyout's first item (if any) or previous toolbox item when navigating out (left arrow) from a toolbox.

getPreviousNode(node, bypassAdjustments) Returns the flyout's first item (if any) or previous toolbox item when navigating previous (up arrow) from a toolbox.