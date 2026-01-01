ToolboxNavigator class
Navigator that handles keyboard navigation within a toolbox.
Signature:
export declare class ToolboxNavigator extends Navigator
Extends: Navigator
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Returns the flyout's first item (if any) or next toolbox item when navigating in (right arrow) from a toolbox.
Returns the flyout's first item (if any) or next toolbox item when navigating next (down arrow) from a toolbox.
Returns the flyout's first item (if any) or previous toolbox item when navigating out (left arrow) from a toolbox.
Returns the flyout's first item (if any) or previous toolbox item when navigating previous (up arrow) from a toolbox.
Returns a list of all toolbox items.