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blockly > ToolboxNavigator

ToolboxNavigator class

Navigator that handles keyboard navigation within a toolbox.

Signature:

export declare class ToolboxNavigator extends Navigator

Extends: Navigator

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(toolbox)

Constructs a new instance of the ToolboxNavigator class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

toolbox

protected

IToolbox

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

getInNode(node, bypassAdjustments)

Returns the flyout's first item (if any) or next toolbox item when navigating in (right arrow) from a toolbox.

getNextNode(node, bypassAdjustments)

Returns the flyout's first item (if any) or next toolbox item when navigating next (down arrow) from a toolbox.

getOutNode(node, bypassAdjustments)

Returns the flyout's first item (if any) or previous toolbox item when navigating out (left arrow) from a toolbox.

getPreviousNode(node, bypassAdjustments)

Returns the flyout's first item (if any) or previous toolbox item when navigating previous (up arrow) from a toolbox.

getTopLevelItems()

protected

Returns a list of all toolbox items.