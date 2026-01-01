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blockly > ToolboxSeparator

ToolboxSeparator class

Class for a toolbox separator. This is the thin visual line that appears on the toolbox. This item is not interactable.

Signature:

export declare class ToolboxSeparator extends ToolboxItem

Extends: ToolboxItem

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(separatorDef, toolbox)

Constructs a new instance of the ToolboxSeparator class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

cssConfig_

protected

CssConfig

All the CSS class names that are used to create a separator.

registrationName

static

string

Name used for registering a toolbox separator.

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

canBeFocused()

Prevents separator toolbox items from gaining focus.

createDom_()

protected

Creates the DOM for a separator.

dispose()

getDiv()

init()