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blockly > ToolboxSeparator

Class for a toolbox separator. This is the thin visual line that appears on the toolbox. This item is not interactable.

Signature:

export declare class ToolboxSeparator extends ToolboxItem



Extends: ToolboxItem

Constructor Modifiers Description (constructor)(separatorDef, toolbox) Constructs a new instance of the ToolboxSeparator class

Property Modifiers Type Description cssConfig_ protected CssConfig All the CSS class names that are used to create a separator. registrationName static string Name used for registering a toolbox separator.