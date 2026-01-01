ToolboxSeparator class
Class for a toolbox separator. This is the thin visual line that appears on the toolbox. This item is not interactable.
Signature:
export declare class ToolboxSeparator extends ToolboxItem
Extends: ToolboxItem
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
CssConfig
All the CSS class names that are used to create a separator.
string
Name used for registering a toolbox separator.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Prevents separator toolbox items from gaining focus.
Creates the DOM for a separator.