Tooltip namespace
Functions
Function
Description
Binds the required mouse events onto an SVG element.
Create the tooltip div and inject it onto the page.
Gets the custom tooltip function.
Returns the HTML tooltip container.
Returns the tooltip text for the given element.
Hide the tooltip.
Returns whether or not a tooltip is showing
Sets a custom function that will be called if present instead of the default tooltip UI.
Unbinds tooltip mouse events from the SVG element.
Variables
Variable
Description
Delay before tooltip appears.
Maximum width (in characters) of a tooltip.
Horizontal padding between tooltip and screen edge.
Horizontal offset between mouse cursor and tooltip.
Vertical offset between mouse cursor and tooltip.
Radius mouse can move before killing tooltip.
Type Aliases
Type Alias
Description
A function that renders custom tooltip UI. 1st parameter: the div element to render content into. 2nd parameter: the element being moused over (i.e., the element for which the tooltip should be shown).
A type which can define a tooltip. Either a string, an object containing a tooltip property, or a function which returns either a string, or another arbitrarily nested function which eventually unwinds to a string.