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blockly > Touch > checkTouchIdentifier

Touch.checkTouchIdentifier() function

Check whether the pointer identifier on the event matches the current saved identifier. If the current identifier was unset, save the identifier from the event. This starts a drag/gesture, during which pointer events with other identifiers will be silently ignored.

Signature:

export declare function checkTouchIdentifier(e: PointerEvent): boolean;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

e

PointerEvent

Pointer event.

Returns:

boolean

Whether the identifier on the event matches the current saved identifier.