blockly > Touch > checkTouchIdentifier
Touch.checkTouchIdentifier() function
Check whether the pointer identifier on the event matches the current saved identifier. If the current identifier was unset, save the identifier from the event. This starts a drag/gesture, during which pointer events with other identifiers will be silently ignored.
Signature:
export declare function checkTouchIdentifier(e: PointerEvent): boolean;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
e
PointerEvent
Pointer event.
Returns:
boolean
Whether the identifier on the event matches the current saved identifier.