blockly > Touch > shouldHandleEvent
Touch.shouldHandleEvent() function
Decide whether Blockly should handle or ignore this event. Mouse and touch events require special checks because we only want to deal with one touch stream at a time. All other events should always be handled.
Signature:
export declare function shouldHandleEvent(e: Event): boolean;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
e
Event
The event to check.
Returns:
boolean
True if this event should be passed through to the registered handler; false if it should be blocked.