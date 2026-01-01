blockly > utils > aria > getState
utils.aria.getState() function
Returns a string representation of the specified state for the specified element, or null if it's not defined or specified.
Note that an explicit set state of 'null' will return the 'null' string, not the value null.
Signature:
export declare function getState(element: Element, stateName: State): string | null;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
element
Element
The element whose state is being retrieved.
stateName
State
The state to retrieve.
Returns:
string | null
The string representation of the requested state for the specified element, or null if not defined.