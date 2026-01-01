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blockly > utils > aria > getState

Returns a string representation of the specified state for the specified element, or null if it's not defined or specified.

Note that an explicit set state of 'null' will return the 'null' string, not the value null.

Signature:

export declare function getState ( element : Element , stateName : State ) : string | null ;



Parameter Type Description element Element The element whose state is being retrieved. stateName State The state to retrieve.

Returns:

string | null

The string representation of the requested state for the specified element, or null if not defined.