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blockly > utils > aria > setState

utils.aria.setState() function

Sets the specified ARIA state by its name and value for the specified element.

Note that the type of value is not validated against the specific type of state being changed, so it's up to callers to ensure the correct value is used for the given state.

Signature:

export declare function setState(element: Element, stateName: State, value: string | boolean | number | string[]): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

element

Element

The element whose ARIA state may be changed.

stateName

State

The state to change.

value

string | boolean | number | string[]

The new value to specify for the provided state.

Returns:

void