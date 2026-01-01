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blockly > utils > aria > setState

Sets the specified ARIA state by its name and value for the specified element.

Note that the type of value is not validated against the specific type of state being changed, so it's up to callers to ensure the correct value is used for the given state.

Signature:

export declare function setState ( element : Element , stateName : State , value : string | boolean | number | string [ ] ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description element Element The element whose ARIA state may be changed. stateName State The state to change. value string | boolean | number | string[] The new value to specify for the provided state.

Returns:

void