blockly > utils > browserEvents > mouseToSvg
utils.browserEvents.mouseToSvg() function
Returns the converted coordinates of the given mouse event. The origin (0,0) is the top-left corner of the Blockly SVG.
Signature:
export declare function mouseToSvg(e: MouseEvent, svg: SVGSVGElement, matrix: SVGMatrix | null): SVGPoint;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
e
MouseEvent
Mouse event.
svg
SVGSVGElement
SVG element.
matrix
SVGMatrix | null
Inverted screen CTM to use.
Returns:
SVGPoint
Object with .x and .y properties.