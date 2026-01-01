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blockly > utils > browserEvents > mouseToSvg

Returns the converted coordinates of the given mouse event. The origin (0,0) is the top-left corner of the Blockly SVG.

Signature:

export declare function mouseToSvg ( e : MouseEvent , svg : SVGSVGElement , matrix : SVGMatrix | null ) : SVGPoint ;



Parameter Type Description e MouseEvent Mouse event. svg SVGSVGElement SVG element. matrix SVGMatrix | null Inverted screen CTM to use.

Returns:

SVGPoint

Object with .x and .y properties.