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blockly > utils > colour > blend

utils.colour.blend() function

Blend two colours together, using the specified factor to indicate the weight given to the first colour.

Signature:

export declare function blend(colour1: string, colour2: string, factor: number): string | null;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

colour1

string

First colour.

colour2

string

Second colour.

factor

number

The weight to be given to colour1 over colour2. Values should be in the range [0, 1].

Returns:

string | null

Combined colour represented in hex.