blockly > utils > colour > blend
utils.colour.blend() function
Blend two colours together, using the specified factor to indicate the weight given to the first colour.
Signature:
export declare function blend(colour1: string, colour2: string, factor: number): string | null;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
colour1
string
First colour.
colour2
string
Second colour.
factor
number
The weight to be given to colour1 over colour2. Values should be in the range [0, 1].
Returns:
string | null
Combined colour represented in hex.