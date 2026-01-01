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blockly > utils > colour > parse

utils.colour.parse() function

Parses a colour from a string. .parse('red') = '#ff0000' .parse('#f00') = '#ff0000' .parse('#ff0000') = '#ff0000' .parse('0xff0000') = '#ff0000' .parse('rgb(255, 0, 0)') = '#ff0000'

Signature:

export declare function parse(str: string | number): string | null;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

str

string | number

Colour in some CSS format.

Returns:

string | null

A string containing a hex representation of the colour, or null if can't be parsed.