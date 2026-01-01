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blockly > utils > colour > parse

Parses a colour from a string. .parse('red') = '#ff0000' .parse('#f00') = '#ff0000' .parse('#ff0000') = '#ff0000' .parse('0xff0000') = '#ff0000' .parse('rgb(255, 0, 0)') = '#ff0000'

Signature:

export declare function parse ( str : string | number ) : string | null ;



Parameter Type Description str string | number Colour in some CSS format.

Returns:

string | null

A string containing a hex representation of the colour, or null if can't be parsed.