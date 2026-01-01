blockly > utils > colour > parse
utils.colour.parse() function
Parses a colour from a string. .parse('red') = '#ff0000' .parse('#f00') = '#ff0000' .parse('#ff0000') = '#ff0000' .parse('0xff0000') = '#ff0000' .parse('rgb(255, 0, 0)') = '#ff0000'
Signature:
export declare function parse(str: string | number): string | null;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
str
string | number
Colour in some CSS format.
Returns:
string | null
A string containing a hex representation of the colour, or null if can't be parsed.