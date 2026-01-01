blockly > utils > Coordinate
utils.Coordinate class
Class for representing coordinates and positions.
Signature:
export declare class Coordinate
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
number
number
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Creates a new copy of this coordinate.
Returns the difference between two coordinates as a new Coordinate.
Returns the distance between two coordinates.
Compares coordinates for equality.
Returns the magnitude of a coordinate.
Scales this coordinate by the given scale factor.
Returns the sum of two coordinates as a new Coordinate.
Translates this coordinate by the given offsets. respectively.