clone() Creates a new copy of this coordinate.

difference(a, b) static Returns the difference between two coordinates as a new Coordinate.

distance(a, b) static Returns the distance between two coordinates.

equals(a, b) static Compares coordinates for equality.

magnitude(a) static Returns the magnitude of a coordinate.

scale(s) Scales this coordinate by the given scale factor.

sum(a, b) static Returns the sum of two coordinates as a new Coordinate.