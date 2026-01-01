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blockly > utils > Coordinate

utils.Coordinate class

Class for representing coordinates and positions.

Signature:

export declare class Coordinate

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(x, y)

Constructs a new instance of the Coordinate class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

x

number

y

number

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

clone()

Creates a new copy of this coordinate.

difference(a, b)

static

Returns the difference between two coordinates as a new Coordinate.

distance(a, b)

static

Returns the distance between two coordinates.

equals(a, b)

static

Compares coordinates for equality.

magnitude(a)

static

Returns the magnitude of a coordinate.

scale(s)

Scales this coordinate by the given scale factor.

sum(a, b)

static

Returns the sum of two coordinates as a new Coordinate.

translate(tx, ty)

Translates this coordinate by the given offsets. respectively.