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blockly > utils > dom > createSvgElement

utils.dom.createSvgElement() function

Helper method for creating SVG elements.

Signature:

export declare function createSvgElement<T extends SVGElement>(name: string | Svg<T>, attrs: {
    [key: string]: string | number;
}, opt_parent?: Element | null): T;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

name

string | Svg<T>

Element's tag name.

attrs

{ [key: string]: string | number; }

Dictionary of attribute names and values.

opt_parent

Element | null

(Optional) Optional parent on which to append the element.

Returns:

T

if name is a string or a more specific type if it a member of Svg.