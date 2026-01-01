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blockly > utils > dom > createSvgElement

Helper method for creating SVG elements.

Signature:

export declare function createSvgElement < T extends SVGElement > ( name : string | Svg < T > , attrs : {

[ key : string ] : string | number ;

} , opt_parent ? : Element | null ) : T ;



Parameter Type Description name string | Svg<T> Element's tag name. attrs { [key: string]: string | number; } Dictionary of attribute names and values. opt_parent Element | null (Optional) Optional parent on which to append the element.

Returns:

T

if name is a string or a more specific type if it a member of Svg.