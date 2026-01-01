blockly > utils > dom > createSvgElement
utils.dom.createSvgElement() function
Helper method for creating SVG elements.
Signature:
export declare function createSvgElement<T extends SVGElement>(name: string | Svg<T>, attrs: {
[key: string]: string | number;
}, opt_parent?: Element | null): T;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
name
string | Svg<T>
Element's tag name.
attrs
{ [key: string]: string | number; }
Dictionary of attribute names and values.
opt_parent
Element | null
(Optional) Optional parent on which to append the element.
Returns:
T
if name is a string or a more specific type if it a member of Svg.