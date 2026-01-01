blockly > utils > dom > getFastTextWidthWithSizeString
utils.dom.getFastTextWidthWithSizeString() function
Gets the width of a text element using a faster method than
getTextWidth. This method requires that we know the text element's font family and size in advance. Similar to
getTextWidth, we cache the width we compute. This method is similar to
getFastTextWidth but expects the font size parameter to be a string.
Signature:
export declare function getFastTextWidthWithSizeString(textElement: SVGTextElement, fontSize: string, fontWeight: string, fontFamily: string): number;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
textElement
SVGTextElement
An SVG 'text' element.
fontSize
string
The font size to use.
fontWeight
string
The font weight to use.
fontFamily
string
The font family to use.
Returns:
number
Width of element.