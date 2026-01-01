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blockly > utils > dom > getFastTextWidthWithSizeString

utils.dom.getFastTextWidthWithSizeString() function

Gets the width of a text element using a faster method than getTextWidth. This method requires that we know the text element's font family and size in advance. Similar to getTextWidth, we cache the width we compute. This method is similar to getFastTextWidth but expects the font size parameter to be a string.

Signature:

export declare function getFastTextWidthWithSizeString(textElement: SVGTextElement, fontSize: string, fontWeight: string, fontFamily: string): number;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

textElement

SVGTextElement

An SVG 'text' element.

fontSize

string

The font size to use.

fontWeight

string

The font weight to use.

fontFamily

string

The font family to use.

Returns:

number

Width of element.