Skip to main content

blockly > utils > dom > measureFontMetrics

utils.dom.measureFontMetrics() function

Measure a font's metrics. The height and baseline values.

Signature:

export declare function measureFontMetrics(text: string, fontSize: string, fontWeight: string, fontFamily: string): {
    height: number;
    baseline: number;
};

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

text

string

Text to measure the font dimensions of.

fontSize

string

The font size to use.

fontWeight

string

The font weight to use.

fontFamily

string

The font family to use.

Returns:

{ height: number; baseline: number; }

Font measurements.