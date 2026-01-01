blockly > utils > dom > measureFontMetrics
utils.dom.measureFontMetrics() function
Measure a font's metrics. The height and baseline values.
Signature:
export declare function measureFontMetrics(text: string, fontSize: string, fontWeight: string, fontFamily: string): {
height: number;
baseline: number;
};
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
text
string
Text to measure the font dimensions of.
fontSize
string
The font size to use.
fontWeight
string
The font weight to use.
fontFamily
string
The font family to use.
Returns:
{ height: number; baseline: number; }
Font measurements.