On this page

blockly > utils > dom > setCssTransform

Sets the CSS transform property on an element. This function sets the non-vendor-prefixed and vendor-prefixed versions for backwards compatibility with older browsers. See https://caniuse.com/#feat=transforms2d

Signature:

export declare function setCssTransform ( element : HTMLElement | SVGElement , transform : string ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description element HTMLElement | SVGElement Element to which the CSS transform will be applied. transform string The value of the CSS transform property.

Returns:

void