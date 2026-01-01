blockly > utils > dom > setCssTransform
utils.dom.setCssTransform() function
Sets the CSS transform property on an element. This function sets the non-vendor-prefixed and vendor-prefixed versions for backwards compatibility with older browsers. See https://caniuse.com/#feat=transforms2d
Signature:
export declare function setCssTransform(element: HTMLElement | SVGElement, transform: string): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
element
HTMLElement | SVGElement
Element to which the CSS transform will be applied.
transform
string
The value of the CSS
Returns:
void