Gets the width of a text element using a faster method than getTextWidth . This method requires that we know the text element's font family and size in advance. Similar to getTextWidth , we cache the width we compute.

Gets the width of a text element using a faster method than getTextWidth . This method requires that we know the text element's font family and size in advance. Similar to getTextWidth , we cache the width we compute. This method is similar to getFastTextWidth but expects the font size parameter to be a string.