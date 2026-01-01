utils.dom namespace
Enumerations
Enumeration
Description
Node type constants. https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Node/nodeType
Functions
Function
Description
Add a CSS class to a element.
Handles multiple space-separated classes for legacy reasons.
Helper method for creating SVG elements.
getFastTextWidth(textElement, fontSize, fontWeight, fontFamily)
Gets the width of a text element using a faster method than
getFastTextWidthWithSizeString(textElement, fontSize, fontWeight, fontFamily)
Gets the width of a text element using a faster method than
Gets the width of a text element, caching it in the process.
Checks if an element has the specified CSS class.
Insert a node after a reference node. Contrast with node.insertBefore function.
Measure a font's metrics. The height and baseline values.
Remove a CSS class from a element.
Handles multiple space-separated classes for legacy reasons.
Removes multiple classes from an element.
Removes a node from its parent. No-op if not attached to a parent.
Sets the CSS transform property on an element. This function sets the non-vendor-prefixed and vendor-prefixed versions for backwards compatibility with older browsers. See https://caniuse.com/#feat=transforms2d
Start caching text widths. Every call to this function MUST also call stopTextWidthCache. Caches must not survive between execution threads.
Stop caching field widths. Unless caching was already on when the corresponding call to startTextWidthCache was made.
Variables
Variable
Description
Required name space for HTML elements.
Required name space for SVG elements.
Required name space for XLINK elements.