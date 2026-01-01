Skip to main content

blockly > utils > extensions > apply

utils.extensions.apply() function

Applies an extension method to a block. This should only be called during block construction.

Signature:

export declare function apply(name: string, block: Block, isMutator: boolean): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

name

string

The name of the extension.

block

Block

The block to apply the named extension to.

isMutator

boolean

True if this extension defines a mutator.

Returns:

void

Exceptions

{Error} if the extension is not found.