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blockly > utils > extensions > apply

Applies an extension method to a block. This should only be called during block construction.

Signature:

export declare function apply ( name : string , block : Block , isMutator : boolean ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description name string The name of the extension. block Block The block to apply the named extension to. isMutator boolean True if this extension defines a mutator.

Returns:

void

{Error} if the extension is not found.