blockly > utils > extensions > apply
utils.extensions.apply() function
Applies an extension method to a block. This should only be called during block construction.
Signature:
export declare function apply(name: string, block: Block, isMutator: boolean): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
name
string
The name of the extension.
block
The block to apply the named extension to.
isMutator
boolean
True if this extension defines a mutator.
Returns:
void
Exceptions
{Error} if the extension is not found.