blockly > utils > extensions > buildTooltipForDropdown
utils.extensions.buildTooltipForDropdown() function
Builds an extension function that will map a dropdown value to a tooltip string.
Signature:
export declare function buildTooltipForDropdown(dropdownName: string, lookupTable: {
[key: string]: string;
}): (this: Block) => void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
dropdownName
string
The name of the field whose value is the key to the lookup table.
lookupTable
{ [key: string]: string; }
The table of field values to tooltip text.
Returns:
(this: Block) => void
The extension function.