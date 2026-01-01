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blockly > utils > extensions > buildTooltipForDropdown

utils.extensions.buildTooltipForDropdown() function

Builds an extension function that will map a dropdown value to a tooltip string.

Signature:

export declare function buildTooltipForDropdown(dropdownName: string, lookupTable: {
    [key: string]: string;
}): (this: Block) => void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

dropdownName

string

The name of the field whose value is the key to the lookup table.

lookupTable

{ [key: string]: string; }

The table of field values to tooltip text.

Returns:

(this: Block) => void

The extension function.