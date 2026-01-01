blockly > utils > extensions > buildTooltipWithFieldText
utils.extensions.buildTooltipWithFieldText() function
Builds an extension function that will install a dynamic tooltip. The tooltip message should include the string '%1' and that string will be replaced with the text of the named field.
Signature:
export declare function buildTooltipWithFieldText(msgTemplate: string, fieldName: string): (this: Block) => void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
msgTemplate
string
The template form to of the message text, with %1 placeholder.
fieldName
string
The field with the replacement text.
Returns:
(this: Block) => void
The extension function.