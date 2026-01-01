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blockly > utils > extensions > register

Registers a new extension function. Extensions are functions that help initialize blocks, usually adding dynamic behavior such as onchange handlers and mutators. These are applied using Block.applyExtension(), or the JSON "extensions" array attribute.

Signature:

export declare function register < T extends Block > ( name : string , initFn : ( this : T ) => void ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description name string The name of this extension. initFn (this: T) => void The function to initialize an extended block.

Returns:

void

{Error} if the extension name is empty, the extension is already registered, or extensionFn is not a function.