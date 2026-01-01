Skip to main content

blockly > utils > extensions > register

utils.extensions.register() function

Registers a new extension function. Extensions are functions that help initialize blocks, usually adding dynamic behavior such as onchange handlers and mutators. These are applied using Block.applyExtension(), or the JSON "extensions" array attribute.

Signature:

export declare function register<T extends Block>(name: string, initFn: (this: T) => void): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

name

string

The name of this extension.

initFn

(this: T) => void

The function to initialize an extended block.

Returns:

void

Exceptions

{Error} if the extension name is empty, the extension is already registered, or extensionFn is not a function.