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blockly > utils > extensions > registerMutator

Registers a new extension function that adds a mutator to the block. At register time this performs some basic sanity checks on the mutator. The wrapper may also add a mutator dialog to the block, if both compose and decompose are defined on the mixin.

Signature:

export declare function registerMutator ( name : string , mixinObj : any , opt_helperFn ? : ( ) => any , opt_blockList ? : string [ ] ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description name string The name of this mutator extension. mixinObj any The values to mix in. opt_helperFn () => any (Optional) An optional function to apply after mixing in the object. opt_blockList string[] (Optional) A list of blocks to appear in the flyout of the mutator dialog.

Returns:

void

{Error} if the mutation is invalid or can't be applied to the block.