blockly > utils > extensions > registerMutator
utils.extensions.registerMutator() function
Registers a new extension function that adds a mutator to the block. At register time this performs some basic sanity checks on the mutator. The wrapper may also add a mutator dialog to the block, if both compose and decompose are defined on the mixin.
Signature:
export declare function registerMutator(name: string, mixinObj: any, opt_helperFn?: () => any, opt_blockList?: string[]): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
name
string
The name of this mutator extension.
mixinObj
any
The values to mix in.
opt_helperFn
() => any
(Optional) An optional function to apply after mixing in the object.
opt_blockList
string[]
(Optional) A list of blocks to appear in the flyout of the mutator dialog.
Returns:
void
Exceptions
{Error} if the mutation is invalid or can't be applied to the block.