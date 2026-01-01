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blockly > utils > Metrics

utils.Metrics interface

Signature:

export interface Metrics

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

absoluteLeft

number

Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv.

absoluteTop

number

Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv.

contentHeight

number

Height of the content.

contentLeft

number

Left-edge of the content relative to the workspace origin.

contentTop

number

Top-edge of the content, relative to the workspace origin.

contentWidth

number

Width of the content.

flyoutHeight

number

Height of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero.

flyoutWidth

number

Width of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero.

scrollHeight

number

Height of the scroll area.

scrollLeft

number

Left-edge of the scroll area relative to the workspace origin.

scrollTop

number

Top-edge of the scroll area, relative to the workspace origin.

scrollWidth

number

Width of the scroll area.

svgHeight

number

Height of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple of otherwise).

svgWidth

number

Width of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple or otherwise).

toolboxHeight

number

Height of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero.

toolboxPosition

number

Top, bottom, left or right. Use TOOLBOX_AT constants to compare.

toolboxWidth

number

Width of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero.

viewHeight

number

Height of the visible portion of the workspace.

viewLeft

number

Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin.

viewTop

number

Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin.

viewWidth

number

Width of the visible portion of the workspace.