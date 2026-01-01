utils.Metrics interface
Signature:
export interface Metrics
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
number
Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv.
number
Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv.
number
Height of the content.
number
Left-edge of the content relative to the workspace origin.
number
Top-edge of the content, relative to the workspace origin.
number
Width of the content.
number
Height of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero.
number
Width of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero.
number
Height of the scroll area.
number
Left-edge of the scroll area relative to the workspace origin.
number
Top-edge of the scroll area, relative to the workspace origin.
number
Width of the scroll area.
number
Height of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple of otherwise).
number
Width of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple or otherwise).
number
Height of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero.
number
Top, bottom, left or right. Use TOOLBOX_AT constants to compare.
number
Width of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero.
number
Height of the visible portion of the workspace.
number
Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin.
number
Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin.
number
Width of the visible portion of the workspace.