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blockly > utils > parsing > replaceMessageReferences

Replaces string table references in a message, if the message is a string. For example, "%{bky_my_msg}" and "%{BKY_MY_MSG}" will both be replaced with the value in Msg['MY_MSG'].

Signature:

export declare function replaceMessageReferences ( message : string | any ) : string ;



Parameter Type Description message string | any Message, which may be a string that contains string table references.

Returns:

string

String with message references replaced.