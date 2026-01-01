blockly > utils > parsing > replaceMessageReferences
utils.parsing.replaceMessageReferences() function
Replaces string table references in a message, if the message is a string. For example, "%{bky_my_msg}" and "%{BKY_MY_MSG}" will both be replaced with the value in Msg['MY_MSG'].
Signature:
export declare function replaceMessageReferences(message: string | any): string;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
message
string | any
Message, which may be a string that contains string table references.
Returns:
string
String with message references replaced.