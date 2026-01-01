blockly > utils > parsing > tokenizeInterpolation
utils.parsing.tokenizeInterpolation() function
Parse a string with any number of interpolation tokens (%1, %2, ...). It will also replace string table references (e.g., %{bky_my_msg} and %{BKY_MY_MSG} will both be replaced with the value in Msg['MY_MSG']). Percentage sign characters '%' may be self-escaped (e.g., '%%'). Newline characters will also be output as string tokens containing a single newline character.
Signature:
export declare function tokenizeInterpolation(message: string): (string | number)[];
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
message
string
Text which might contain string table references and interpolation tokens.
Returns:
(string | number)[]
Array of strings and numbers.