blockly > utils > Rect > createFromPoint
utils.Rect.createFromPoint() method
Creates a new Rect using a position and supplied dimensions.
Signature:
static createFromPoint(position: Coordinate, width: number, height: number): Rect;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
position
The upper left coordinate of the new rectangle.
width
number
The width of the rectangle, in pixels.
height
number
The height of the rectangle, in pixels.
Returns:
A newly created Rect using the provided Coordinate and dimensions.