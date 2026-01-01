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blockly > utils > Rect > createFromPoint

utils.Rect.createFromPoint() method

Creates a new Rect using a position and supplied dimensions.

Signature:

static createFromPoint(position: Coordinate, width: number, height: number): Rect;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

position

Coordinate

The upper left coordinate of the new rectangle.

width

number

The width of the rectangle, in pixels.

height

number

The height of the rectangle, in pixels.

Returns:

Rect

A newly created Rect using the provided Coordinate and dimensions.