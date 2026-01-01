utils.Rect class
Class for representing rectangular regions.
Signature:
export declare class Rect
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
number
number
number
number
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Creates a new copy of this rectangle.
Tests whether this rectangle contains a x/y coordinate.
Creates a new Rect using a position and supplied dimensions.
Compares bounding rectangles for equality.
Converts a DOM or SVG Rect to a Blockly Rect.
Returns the height of this rectangle.
Returns the top left coordinate of this rectangle.
Returns the width of this rectangle.
Tests whether this rectangle intersects the provided rectangle. Assumes that the coordinate system increases going down and left.