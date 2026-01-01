blockly > utils > style > getComputedStyle
utils.style.getComputedStyle() function
Retrieves a computed style value of a node. It returns empty string if the property requested is an SVG one and it has not been explicitly set (firefox and webkit).
Copied from Closure's goog.style.getComputedStyle
Signature:
export declare function getComputedStyle(element: Element, property: string): string;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
element
Element
Element to get style of.
property
string
Property to get (camel-case).
Returns:
string
Style value.