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blockly > utils > style > getComputedStyle

utils.style.getComputedStyle() function

Retrieves a computed style value of a node. It returns empty string if the property requested is an SVG one and it has not been explicitly set (firefox and webkit).

Copied from Closure's goog.style.getComputedStyle

Signature:

export declare function getComputedStyle(element: Element, property: string): string;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

element

Element

Element to get style of.

property

string

Property to get (camel-case).

Returns:

string

Style value.