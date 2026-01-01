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blockly > utils > style > getComputedStyle

Retrieves a computed style value of a node. It returns empty string if the property requested is an SVG one and it has not been explicitly set (firefox and webkit).

Copied from Closure's goog.style.getComputedStyle

Signature:

export declare function getComputedStyle ( element : Element , property : string ) : string ;



Parameter Type Description element Element Element to get style of. property string Property to get (camel-case).

Returns:

string

Style value.