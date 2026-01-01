blockly > utils > style > getContainerOffsetToScrollInto
utils.style.getContainerOffsetToScrollInto() function
Calculate the scroll position of
container with the minimum amount so that the content and the borders of the given
element become visible. If the element is bigger than the container, its top left corner will be aligned as close to the container's top left corner as possible. Copied from Closure's goog.style.getContainerOffsetToScrollInto
Signature:
export declare function getContainerOffsetToScrollInto(element: Element, container: Element, opt_center?: boolean): Coordinate;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
element
Element
The element to make visible.
container
Element
The container to scroll. If not set, then the document scroll element will be used.
opt_center
boolean
(Optional) Whether to center the element in the container. Defaults to false.
Returns:
The new scroll position of the container.