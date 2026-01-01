utils.style namespace
Functions
Function
Description
Gets the computed border widths (on all sides) in pixels Copied from Closure's goog.style.getBorderBox
Retrieves a computed style value of a node. It returns empty string if the property requested is an SVG one and it has not been explicitly set (firefox and webkit).
Copied from Closure's goog.style.getComputedStyle
getContainerOffsetToScrollInto(element, container, opt_center)
Calculate the scroll position of
Returns a Coordinate object relative to the top-left of the HTML document. Similar to Closure's goog.style.getPageOffset
Gets the height and width of an element. Similar to Closure's goog.style.getSize
Calculates the viewport coordinates relative to the document. Similar to Closure's goog.style.getViewportPageOffset
Changes the scroll position of
Variables
Variable
Description