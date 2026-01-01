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blockly > utils > svgMath > getInjectionDivXY

utils.svgMath.getInjectionDivXY() function

Return the coordinates of the top-left corner of this element relative to the div Blockly was injected into.

Signature:

export declare function getInjectionDivXY(element: Element): Coordinate;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

element

Element

SVG element to find the coordinates of. If this is not a child of the div Blockly was injected into, the behaviour is undefined.

Returns:

Coordinate

Object with .x and .y properties.