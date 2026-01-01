blockly > utils > svgMath > getInjectionDivXY
utils.svgMath.getInjectionDivXY() function
Return the coordinates of the top-left corner of this element relative to the div Blockly was injected into.
Signature:
export declare function getInjectionDivXY(element: Element): Coordinate;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
element
Element
SVG element to find the coordinates of. If this is not a child of the div Blockly was injected into, the behaviour is undefined.
Returns:
Object with .x and .y properties.