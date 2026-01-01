utils.svgMath namespace
Functions
Function
Description
Gets the document scroll distance as a coordinate object. Copied from Closure's goog.dom.getDocumentScroll.
Return the coordinates of the top-left corner of this element relative to the div Blockly was injected into.
Return the coordinates of the top-left corner of this element relative to its parent. Only for SVG elements and children (e.g. rect, g, path).
Converts screen coordinates to workspace coordinates.
Converts workspace coordinates to screen coordinates.
Variables
Variable
Description