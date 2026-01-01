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blockly > utils > svgPaths > arc

utils.svgPaths.arc() function

Draw an elliptical arc curve. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Attribute/d#Elliptical_Arc_Curve

Signature:

export declare function arc(command: string, flags: string, radius: number, point: string): string;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

command

string

The command string. Either 'a' or 'A'.

flags

string

The flag string. See the MDN documentation for a description and examples.

radius

number

The radius of the arc to draw.

point

string

The point to move the cursor to after drawing the arc, specified either in absolute or relative coordinates depending on the command.

Returns:

string

A string of the format 'command radius radius flags point'