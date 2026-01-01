blockly > utils > svgPaths > arc
utils.svgPaths.arc() function
Draw an elliptical arc curve. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Attribute/d#Elliptical_Arc_Curve
Signature:
export declare function arc(command: string, flags: string, radius: number, point: string): string;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
command
string
The command string. Either 'a' or 'A'.
flags
string
The flag string. See the MDN documentation for a description and examples.
radius
number
The radius of the arc to draw.
point
string
The point to move the cursor to after drawing the arc, specified either in absolute or relative coordinates depending on the command.
Returns:
string
A string of the format 'command radius radius flags point'