blockly > utils > svgPaths > line
utils.svgPaths.line() function
Draw multiple lines connecting all of the given points in order. This is equivalent to a series of 'l' commands. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths#Line_commands
Signature:
export declare function line(points: string[]): string;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
points
string[]
An array containing all of the points to draw lines to, in order. The points are represented as strings of the format ' dx,dy '.
Returns:
string
A string of the format ' l (dx,dy)+ '