blockly > utils > svgPaths > lineOnAxis
utils.svgPaths.lineOnAxis() function
Draw a horizontal or vertical line. The first argument specifies the direction and whether the given position is relative or absolute. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Attribute/d#LineTo_path_commands
Signature:
export declare function lineOnAxis(command: string, val: number): string;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
command
string
The command to prepend to the coordinate. This should be one of: V, v, H, h.
val
number
The coordinate to pass to the command. It may be absolute or relative.
Returns:
string
A string of the format ' command val '