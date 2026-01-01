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blockly > utils > svgPaths > lineTo

Draw a line from the current point to the end point, which is the current point shifted by dx along the x-axis and dy along the y-axis. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths#Line_commands

Signature:

export declare function lineTo ( dx : number , dy : number ) : string ;



Parameter Type Description dx number The relative x coordinate. dy number The relative y coordinate.

Returns:

string

A string of the format ' l dx,dy '