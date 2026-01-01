blockly > utils > svgPaths > lineTo
utils.svgPaths.lineTo() function
Draw a line from the current point to the end point, which is the current point shifted by dx along the x-axis and dy along the y-axis. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths#Line_commands
Signature:
export declare function lineTo(dx: number, dy: number): string;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
dx
number
The relative x coordinate.
dy
number
The relative y coordinate.
Returns:
string
A string of the format ' l dx,dy '