blockly > utils > svgPaths > moveBy
utils.svgPaths.moveBy() function
Move the cursor to the given position without drawing a line. Coordinates are relative. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths#Line_commands
Signature:
export declare function moveBy(dx: number, dy: number): string;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
dx
number
The relative x coordinate.
dy
number
The relative y coordinate.
Returns:
string
A string of the format ' m dx,dy '