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blockly > utils > svgPaths > moveBy

utils.svgPaths.moveBy() function

Move the cursor to the given position without drawing a line. Coordinates are relative. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths#Line_commands

Signature:

export declare function moveBy(dx: number, dy: number): string;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

dx

number

The relative x coordinate.

dy

number

The relative y coordinate.

Returns:

string

A string of the format ' m dx,dy '