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blockly > utils > svgPaths > moveBy

Move the cursor to the given position without drawing a line. Coordinates are relative. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths#Line_commands

Signature:

export declare function moveBy ( dx : number , dy : number ) : string ;



Parameter Type Description dx number The relative x coordinate. dy number The relative y coordinate.

Returns:

string

A string of the format ' m dx,dy '