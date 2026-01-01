blockly > utils > svgPaths > moveTo
utils.svgPaths.moveTo() function
Move the cursor to the given position without drawing a line. The coordinates are absolute. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths#Line_commands
Signature:
export declare function moveTo(x: number, y: number): string;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
x
number
The absolute x coordinate.
y
number
The absolute y coordinate.
Returns:
string
A string of the format ' M x,y '