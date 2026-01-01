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blockly > utils > svgPaths > moveTo

Move the cursor to the given position without drawing a line. The coordinates are absolute. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths#Line_commands

Signature:

export declare function moveTo ( x : number , y : number ) : string ;



Parameter Type Description x number The absolute x coordinate. y number The absolute y coordinate.

Returns:

string

A string of the format ' M x,y '