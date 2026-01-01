Skip to main content

blockly > utils > svgPaths > moveTo

utils.svgPaths.moveTo() function

Move the cursor to the given position without drawing a line. The coordinates are absolute. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths#Line_commands

Signature:

export declare function moveTo(x: number, y: number): string;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

x

number

The absolute x coordinate.

y

number

The absolute y coordinate.

Returns:

string

A string of the format ' M x,y '