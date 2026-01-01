blockly > utils > svgPaths > point
utils.svgPaths.point() function
Create a string representing the given x, y pair. It does not matter whether the coordinate is relative or absolute. The result has leading and trailing spaces, and separates the x and y coordinates with a comma but no space.
Signature:
export declare function point(x: number, y: number): string;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
x
number
The x coordinate.
y
number
The y coordinate.
Returns:
string
A string of the format ' x,y '