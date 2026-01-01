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blockly > utils > svgPaths > point

utils.svgPaths.point() function

Create a string representing the given x, y pair. It does not matter whether the coordinate is relative or absolute. The result has leading and trailing spaces, and separates the x and y coordinates with a comma but no space.

Signature:

export declare function point(x: number, y: number): string;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

x

number

The x coordinate.

y

number

The y coordinate.

Returns:

string

A string of the format ' x,y '