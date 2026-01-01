arc(command, flags, radius, point) Draw an elliptical arc curve. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Attribute/d#Elliptical_Arc_Curve

curve(command, points) Draw a cubic or quadratic curve. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Attribute/d#Cubic_B%C3%A9zier_Curve These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system.

line(points) Draw multiple lines connecting all of the given points in order. This is equivalent to a series of 'l' commands. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths#Line_commands

lineOnAxis(command, val) Draw a horizontal or vertical line. The first argument specifies the direction and whether the given position is relative or absolute. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Attribute/d#LineTo_path_commands

lineTo(dx, dy) Draw a line from the current point to the end point, which is the current point shifted by dx along the x-axis and dy along the y-axis. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths#Line_commands

moveBy(dx, dy) Move the cursor to the given position without drawing a line. Coordinates are relative. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths#Line_commands

moveTo(x, y) Move the cursor to the given position without drawing a line. The coordinates are absolute. These coordinates are unitless and hence in the user coordinate system. See developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/SVG/Tutorial/Paths#Line_commands