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blockly > utils > toolbox

utils.toolbox namespace

Enumerations

Enumeration

Description

Position

Position of the toolbox and/or flyout relative to the workspace.

Functions

Function

Description

parseToolboxTree(toolboxDef)

Parse the provided toolbox tree into a consistent DOM format.

Interfaces

Interface

Description

BlockInfo

The information needed to create a block in the toolbox. Note that disabled has a different type for backwards compatibility.

ButtonInfo

The information needed to create a button in the toolbox.

DynamicCategoryInfo

The information needed to create a custom category.

LabelInfo

The information needed to create a label in the toolbox.

SeparatorInfo

The information needed to create a separator in the toolbox.

StaticCategoryInfo

The information needed to create a category in the toolbox.

ToolboxInfo

The JSON definition of a toolbox.

Variables

Variable

Description

TEST_ONLY

Type Aliases

Type Alias

Description

ButtonOrLabelInfo

The information needed to create either a button or a label in the flyout.

CategoryInfo

The information needed to create either a dynamic or static category.

FlyoutDefinition

All of the different types that can be used to show items in a flyout.

FlyoutItemInfo

All the different types that can be displayed in a flyout.

FlyoutItemInfoArray

An array holding flyout items.

ToolboxDefinition

All of the different types that can create a toolbox.

ToolboxItemInfo

Any information that can be used to create an item in the toolbox.