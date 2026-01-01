utils.toolbox namespace
Enumerations
Enumeration
Description
Position of the toolbox and/or flyout relative to the workspace.
Functions
Function
Description
Parse the provided toolbox tree into a consistent DOM format.
Interfaces
Interface
Description
The information needed to create a block in the toolbox. Note that disabled has a different type for backwards compatibility.
The information needed to create a button in the toolbox.
The information needed to create a custom category.
The information needed to create a label in the toolbox.
The information needed to create a separator in the toolbox.
The information needed to create a category in the toolbox.
The JSON definition of a toolbox.
Variables
Variable
Description
Type Aliases
Type Alias
Description
The information needed to create either a button or a label in the flyout.
The information needed to create either a dynamic or static category.
All of the different types that can be used to show items in a flyout.
All the different types that can be displayed in a flyout.
An array holding flyout items.
All of the different types that can create a toolbox.
Any information that can be used to create an item in the toolbox.