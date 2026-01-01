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blockly > utils > xml > domToText

Converts a DOM structure into plain text. Currently the text format is fairly ugly: all one line with no whitespace.

Control characters are escaped using their decimal encodings. This includes U+0000 even though it is technically never a valid XML character (even in XML 1.1). https://www.w3.org/TR/xml11/#charsets

When decoded U+0000 will be parsed as U+FFFD (the "replacement character").

Signature:

export declare function domToText ( dom : Node ) : string ;



Parameter Type Description dom Node A tree of XML nodes.

Returns:

string

Text representation.