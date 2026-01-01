blockly > utils > xml > domToText
utils.xml.domToText() function
Converts a DOM structure into plain text. Currently the text format is fairly ugly: all one line with no whitespace.
Control characters are escaped using their decimal encodings. This includes U+0000 even though it is technically never a valid XML character (even in XML 1.1). https://www.w3.org/TR/xml11/#charsets
When decoded U+0000 will be parsed as U+FFFD (the "replacement character").
Signature:
export declare function domToText(dom: Node): string;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
dom
Node
A tree of XML nodes.
Returns:
string
Text representation.