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blockly > utils > xml > textToDom

Converts an XML string into a DOM structure.

Control characters should be escaped. (But we will try to best-effort parse unescaped characters.)

Note that even when escaped, U+0000 will be parsed as U+FFFD (the "replacement character") because U+0000 is never a valid XML character (even in XML 1.1). https://www.w3.org/TR/xml11/#charsets

Signature:

export declare function textToDom ( text : string ) : Element ;



Parameter Type Description text string An XML string.

Returns:

Element

A DOM object representing the singular child of the document element.

if the text doesn't parse.