utils namespace
Classes
Class
Description
Class for representing coordinates and positions.
Class for representing rectangular regions.
Class for representing sizes consisting of a width and height.
A name with the type of the SVG element stored in the generic.
Enumerations
Enumeration
Description
Key codes for common characters.
Copied from Closure's goog.events.KeyCodes
This list is not localized and therefore some of the key codes are not correct for non US keyboard layouts. See comments below.
Interfaces
Interface
Description
Namespaces
Namespace
Description