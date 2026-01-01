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blockly > utils

utils namespace

Classes

Class

Description

Coordinate

Class for representing coordinates and positions.

Rect

Class for representing rectangular regions.

Size

Class for representing sizes consisting of a width and height.

Svg

A name with the type of the SVG element stored in the generic.

Enumerations

Enumeration

Description

KeyCodes

Key codes for common characters.

Copied from Closure's goog.events.KeyCodes

This list is not localized and therefore some of the key codes are not correct for non US keyboard layouts. See comments below.

Interfaces

Interface

Description

Metrics

Namespaces

Namespace

Description

aria

array

browserEvents

colour

deprecation

dom

extensions

idGenerator

math

object

parsing

string

style

svgMath

svgPaths

toolbox

userAgent

xml