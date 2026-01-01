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blockly > VariableMap > createVariable

VariableMap.createVariable() method

Create a variable with a given name, optional type, and optional ID.

Signature:

createVariable(name: string, opt_type?: string, opt_id?: string): IVariableModel<IVariableState>;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

name

string

The name of the variable. This must be unique across variables and procedures.

opt_type

string

(Optional) The type of the variable like 'int' or 'string'. Does not need to be unique. Field_variable can filter variables based on their type. This will default to '' which is a specific type.

opt_id

string

(Optional) The unique ID of the variable. This will default to a UUID.

Returns:

IVariableModel<IVariableState>

The newly created variable.