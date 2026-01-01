blockly > VariableMap > createVariable
VariableMap.createVariable() method
Create a variable with a given name, optional type, and optional ID.
Signature:
createVariable(name: string, opt_type?: string, opt_id?: string): IVariableModel<IVariableState>;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
name
string
The name of the variable. This must be unique across variables and procedures.
opt_type
string
(Optional) The type of the variable like 'int' or 'string'. Does not need to be unique. Field_variable can filter variables based on their type. This will default to '' which is a specific type.
opt_id
string
(Optional) The unique ID of the variable. This will default to a UUID.
Returns:
IVariableModel<IVariableState>
The newly created variable.