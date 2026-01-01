blockly > VariableMap > getVariable
VariableMap.getVariable() method
Find the variable by the given name and type and return it. Return null if it is not found.
Signature:
getVariable(name: string, opt_type?: string): IVariableModel<IVariableState> | null;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
name
string
The name to check for.
opt_type
string
(Optional) The type of the variable. If not provided it defaults to the empty string, which is a specific type.
Returns:
IVariableModel<IVariableState> | null
The variable with the given name, or null if it was not found.