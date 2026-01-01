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blockly > VariableMap > getVariable

Find the variable by the given name and type and return it. Return null if it is not found.

Signature:

getVariable ( name : string , opt_type ? : string ) : IVariableModel < IVariableState > | null ;



Parameter Type Description name string The name to check for. opt_type string (Optional) The type of the variable. If not provided it defaults to the empty string, which is a specific type.

Returns:

IVariableModel<IVariableState> | null

The variable with the given name, or null if it was not found.