blockly > VariableMap > getVariablesOfType
VariableMap.getVariablesOfType() method
Get a list containing all of the variables of a specified type. If type is null, return list of variables with empty string type.
Signature:
getVariablesOfType(type: string | null): IVariableModel<IVariableState>[];
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
type
string | null
Type of the variables to find.
Returns:
IVariableModel<IVariableState>[]
The sought after variables of the passed in type. An empty array if none are found.