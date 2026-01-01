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blockly > VariableMap > getVariablesOfType

VariableMap.getVariablesOfType() method

Get a list containing all of the variables of a specified type. If type is null, return list of variables with empty string type.

Signature:

getVariablesOfType(type: string | null): IVariableModel<IVariableState>[];

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

type

string | null

Type of the variables to find.

Returns:

IVariableModel<IVariableState>[]

The sought after variables of the passed in type. An empty array if none are found.