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blockly > VariableMap

Class for a variable map. This contains a dictionary data structure with variable types as keys and lists of variables as values. The list of variables are the type indicated by the key.

Signature:

export declare class VariableMap implements IVariableMap < IVariableModel < IVariableState >>



Implements: IVariableMap<IVariableModel<IVariableState>>

Constructor Modifiers Description (constructor)(workspace, potentialMap) Constructs a new instance of the VariableMap class

Property Modifiers Type Description potentialMap boolean workspace Workspace