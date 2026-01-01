VariableMap class
Class for a variable map. This contains a dictionary data structure with variable types as keys and lists of variables as values. The list of variables are the type indicated by the key.
Signature:
export declare class VariableMap implements IVariableMap<IVariableModel<IVariableState>>
Implements: IVariableMap<IVariableModel<IVariableState>>
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
boolean
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Adds the given variable to this variable map.
Clear the variable map. Fires events for every deletion.
Create a variable with a given name, optional type, and optional ID.
Delete a variable and all of its uses without confirmation.
Return all variables of all types.
Returns a list of unique types of variables in this variable map.
Find the variable by the given name and type and return it. Return null if it is not found.
Find the variable by the given ID and return it. Return null if not found.
Get a list containing all of the variables of a specified type. If type is null, return list of variables with empty string type.
Rename the given variable by updating its name in the variable map.