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blockly > VariableModel > (constructor)

VariableModel.(constructor)

Constructs a new instance of the VariableModel class

Signature:

constructor(workspace: Workspace, name: string, opt_type?: string, opt_id?: string);

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

workspace

Workspace

The variable's workspace.

name

string

The name of the variable. This is the user-visible name (e.g. 'my var' or '私の変数'), not the generated name.

opt_type

string

(Optional) The type of the variable like 'int' or 'string'. Does not need to be unique. Field_variable can filter variables based on their type. This will default to '' which is a specific type.

opt_id

string

(Optional) The unique ID of the variable. This will default to a UUID.