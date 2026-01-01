blockly > VariableModel > (constructor)
VariableModel.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
VariableModel class
Signature:
constructor(workspace: Workspace, name: string, opt_type?: string, opt_id?: string);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
workspace
The variable's workspace.
name
string
The name of the variable. This is the user-visible name (e.g. 'my var' or '私の変数'), not the generated name.
opt_type
string
(Optional) The type of the variable like 'int' or 'string'. Does not need to be unique. Field_variable can filter variables based on their type. This will default to '' which is a specific type.
opt_id
string
(Optional) The unique ID of the variable. This will default to a UUID.