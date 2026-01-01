VariableModel class
Class for a variable model. Holds information for the variable including name, ID, and type.
Signature:
export declare class VariableModel implements IVariableModel<IVariableState>
Implements: IVariableModel<IVariableState>
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Returns the workspace this VariableModel belongs to.
Loads the persisted state into a new variable in the given workspace.
Serializes this VariableModel.
Updates the user-visible name of this variable.
Updates the type of this variable.