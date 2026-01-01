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blockly > VariableModel

VariableModel class

Class for a variable model. Holds information for the variable including name, ID, and type.

Signature:

export declare class VariableModel implements IVariableModel<IVariableState>

Implements: IVariableModel<IVariableState>

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(workspace, name, opt_type, opt_id)

Constructs a new instance of the VariableModel class

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

getId()

getName()

getType()

getWorkspace()

Returns the workspace this VariableModel belongs to.

load(state, workspace)

static

Loads the persisted state into a new variable in the given workspace.

save()

Serializes this VariableModel.

setName(newName)

Updates the user-visible name of this variable.

setType(newType)

Updates the type of this variable.